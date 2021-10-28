MadameNoire Featured Video

When Iyanla Vanzant left Iyanla: Fix My Life, she said farewell after filming almost 150 episodes over eight seasons on OWN. She was ready to leave the show after such a successful run not only to focus on other ventures but because of all the stress she was experiencing outside of the show related to it. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the Brooklyn native said she received death threats from viewers and also received phone calls to her personal cell phone from people who wanted her guidance.

I’m very sensitive to energy. Because you go into people’s homes [On her show Iyanla, Fix My Life], you’re in their bathroom, you’re in their kitchen and then they think they know you and they think they have a right to say certain things because we’re not clear and conscious of the energy we send out. So through the emails, through the social media, people would come into my home. I was getting death threats, because they didn’t like something I said about it. And I’m like, I want to be free of this. I don’t want this. I got death threats around certain shows, around certain issues, around things that I said. People would come to my home, you know, because with the internet, they can find you anywhere. They would call me, ‘I know you don’t know me, but I need help.’ Wait a minute, hold up! I have so many vehicles and avenues where I serve people. I’m on social media, I have classes, I teach. You don’t get to call me on my private phone at two o’clock in the morning. So I just wanted to be free of that. That was more important to me.

During their chat, she also spoke about the death of her daughter, Gemmia, who died in 2003 from colon cancer at 31-years-old. She opened up about how difficult it was for her to be able to help others but feeling powerless when it came to her daughter.

I’m flying all over the world helping people and supporting people. Then as ‘Mommy,’ my pup was sick and there was nothing I could do. You know, cancer is a formidable challenger. So I’m like ‘how can I help people save their lives and fix their relationships while my child is sick and there’s absolutely nothing I can do but stand here.’ Of course, it was the ego just making me crazy, but I was walking around feeling like ‘if I can’t help my own, how can I help other people?’ It was really a challenging time. It was really a challenging experience. But after she made her transition, she passed on Christmas Day, and I’ll never forget, she was at her home, 31 years old, in her home that she owned because that’s how she lived, she just lived like that. And I remember when they brought her body downstairs I said to the undertaker, ‘I’m gonna close the body bag because she doesn’t like the dark’. And it came to me. I said, ‘Wow, God must really think I am a strong person to give me the privilege of bringing her into life and the privilege of supporting her as she moves to the other life.’ So I closed that bodybag and I told her ‘it’s gonna be okay’ because I knew she didn’t like the dark. And so just doing that, I was like, ‘okay, there’s something else going on here. Let me tap into that and not get caught up in you know, the minute things in life.”

