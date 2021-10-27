MadameNoire Featured Video

A school bus driver is ready to take legal action against a group of parents who assaulted her on video.

New Orleans, Louisiana school bus driver Andrea Anderson told Fox 8 Live that while she was dropping off children at Franklin Avenue and North Dorgenois Street, a group of angry mothers were waiting for her. In a video recorded by a student, the parents are seen aggressively approaching Anderson and screaming at her as they hovered over her. Anderson said they were confronting her about a bullying incident that happened on the bus that she said she didn’t know anything about.

“It was horrible,” Anderson said. “They approached the bus, they pushed past other students you know, knocking them down.”

The three mothers are seen in the video dragging Anderson off of the bus and repeatedly punching her while she was on the ground next to the school bus. The children on the bus are heard screaming in fear in the background.

Anderson said she isn’t letting them get away with assaulting her and is going forward with pressing charges.

“You decide with your childish mind to come to a bus stop and fight a school bus driver like I’m not gonna press charges because hey, I want all three of them in jail,” she said.

Anderson said she has been recovering from her injuries sustained during the attack and has taken time off of work. She said she isn’t “100 percent sure” when she’ll be returning back to work but this unfortunate incident hasn’t changed the way she feels about her job.

“I love my job,” she added. “I do wanna go back simply because it’s a good timeframe for my children.”

The incident is being investigated by the New Orleans Police Department.

Watch what happened below.