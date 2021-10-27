MadameNoire Featured Video

Almost six months after Halima Cisse set the current world record and made international news by giving birth to nonuplets in Morroco, the mother, her husband Kadar Arby and their nine children are finally gearing up to travel back home to Mali.

“All of them are getting on very well, and are a joy to look after,” Cisse, 26, told the Daily Mail. “They are getting stronger every day and it may well be they are allowed to leave full time medical care soon, so that we can take them home.”

From left to right, the girls are Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia and Fatouma, and the boys are Oumar, Elhadji, Bah, Mohammed VI. Notably, Cisse and Arby revealed the children’s names seven days after their births per the family’s Islamic religion.

Interestingly, doctors only saw seven children in the sonograms Cisse had before giving birth to her nonuplets. In a video interview, both parents highlighted feeling blessed — and they each shared their gratitude for the healthy deliveries. Arby, 35, emphasized looking forward to returning home with his family to Timbuktu, Mali. The family plans to initially arrive in Bamako, Mali’s capital, a 20,000-mile distance away from where they reside now in Casablanca.

RELATED CONTENT: “Birth Rates Are Declining In The U.S., Millennials Explain Why”

As MADAMENOIRE reported back in May, when Cisse gave birth, the nonuplets were born at 30 weeks via Caesarian section at the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca after the mother was transferred there from Mali in order to receive more specialized care. Her medical team included ten doctors and 25 paramedics who assisted in the deliveries. The children, five girls and four boys, weighed between 1.1. and 2.2. pounds at the time of their births.

The children were conceived naturally. Cisse’s birthing of the nine beat the world record previously held by Nadya Suleman [aka Octomom], who through in-vitro fertilization gave birth to eight surviving children in 2009.

As the nonuplets were born prematurely, they grew in incubators and received around-the-clock care for the first several months of their lives. According to the Daily Mail, the children have all put on weight and are healthy. Subsequently, that’s why the move back home to Mali — where all nine children are registered as Malian nationals — is happening soon.

In addition to “the Arby nine,” the couple — who wed in 2017 — also share a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter named Souda. Arby, a sailor in the Malian Navy, noted that he and Cisse’s three-bedroom home in Mali will need to undergo an expansion to accommodate their happy and healthy brood comfortably.

Especially as they voyage back home, we wish the Arby family the best.

RELATED CONTENT: “Three Cousins Bond Over All Expecting Twins To Be Birthed In October”