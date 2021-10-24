MadameNoire Featured Video

Robert De Niro won’t have to shell out a ton of cash to his estranged wife Grace Hightower in their ongoing divorce settlement. According to the Atlanta Black Star, a judge recently denied Hightower’s request to be rewarded with cash stemming from the Hollywood actor’s fortune, an estimated $500 million to be exact. The Godfather star has amassed millions not only from his lengthy acting career, but he has also invested cash into a bevy of well-known restaurants across New York City including the Tribeca Bar and Grill and The Greenwich Hotel.

“The husband’s income earned during the marriage and other business assets acquired during that time are his separate property,” the court ruling stated.

Hightower won’t be walking away from the split totally empty-handed. De Niro will have to cough up $1 million a year in alimony to his ex-wife, but that’s as long as she doesn’t remarry until either she or the 71-year-old celeb passes, according to the report. He must also give Hightower $6 million towards the purchase of a new home.

The former couple had previously been married for 24-years following their rocky divorce battle that began back in 2018. Sources close to De Niro say that the actresss’ controlling ways prompted their contentious split.

“She busted his balls and controlled his finances and film production company, and had all kinds of rules he couldn’t live by,” the confidante told Ebony in December 2018. “Grace micromanaged him to death and he deserves a medal for sticking it out so long.”

The source added: “‪With both their names on so many charitable projects, she wanted him to look respectable in the public eye, and that meant shaving regularly and getting a proper haircut [he loves to go native] and not hanging out with pals like Marty [Scorsese], Leo [DiCaprio], Harvey [Keitel], and Keith [Richards].”De Niro reportedly also had to “call from the set twice a day like he was reporting for duty,” while filming.

The Oscar-award-winning actor’s attorney argued that Hightower’s extravagant lifestyle was the cause behind their strained relationship. At the time of the court filings, De Niro claimed he was drowning in tax debt. The Golden Globe recipient’s legal team also argued that Hightower’s thirst for “Stella McCartney” and diamonds was forcing the star to overwork himself.

“Mr. De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to,” said his attorney Carolin Krause to a New York City judge. “When does that stop? When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms. Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney?”

The former couple shares two children together: a daughter named Helen Grace and a son named Elliot.

