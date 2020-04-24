Can You See It? Sherri Shepherd Wants Niecy Nash To Date Robert De Niro

It looks like Niecy Nash and Sherri Shepherd are trading places. Back in the day, it was Niecy who set Shepherd up with her ex-husband Lamar Sally during a matchmaking event at her home.

Now that Nash has divorced her husband Jay Tucker, Shepherd has her own ideas about who should be the next man in Nash’s life.

The two friends had a conversation with one another on Nash’s Instagram Live. While there, Shepherd said that Niecy is “ready to mingle.”

“I want you to be with someone, like real cultured. And real, like, about the world. Right now, in my mind, is, like big actors. I would love for you to be with Rob De Niro. And he like chocolate sisters. I just think that such a good look. Now he might be a little tired at night time. You might have to put his teeth on the counter. But, in the day time…”

Sherri is right. Robert De Niro does have a thang for the sistas. All three of his wives, Diahnne Abbott, Toukie Smith, and Grace Hightower are all Black women.

But Niecy made need some convincing on that front.

“Sherri, let me tell you something. Shawty want a thug, bottles in the club.”

Oh.

You can watch these two discuss Nash’s romantic prospects in the video below.