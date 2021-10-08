MadameNoire Featured Video

Whether you’re rendezvousing on a date or a d*ck appointment, Tinder wants its users to link up safely. With safety in mind, the dating app shared with MADAMENOIRE that starting on Oct. 7, Tinder users can now buy and send Lyft ride credits to their matches “without having to exchange addresses or whereabouts,” so it’s easier to link up in person.

“To purchase a ride for your match, simply tap the Lyft tile in Explore and set a credit amount, along with destination details and a redemption date range. You’ll then be given a link to share with your date, to confirm their acceptance,” the dating app explained.

The ride credits are only valid for drop-off within a half-mile of the set destination, and any ride credit that is unused or partially used will be refunded to the sender after they expire.

Tinder shared that “terms like ‘courtesy,’ ‘thoughtfulness’ and ‘gentlewoman’ all hit record-high mentions in profile bios in 2021. The dating app claims its collaboration with Lyft gives its users a feature that’s “the first-of-its-kind,” making in real life meetups “simpler, safer and more chivalrous.”

The partnership falls within the realm of Tinder’s “Explore” tab that launched on the app last in September. Essentially, it gives app users a hub where they can “have more control over who they meet by navigating through profiles arranged by interests,” and have access to a growing list of exclusive social experiences.

“A new generation of daters are asking for more from us in the post-Covid world,” Jim Lanzone, CEO of Tinder, said in a press statement released on Sept. 8. “More ways to have fun and interact with others virtually and more control over who they meet on Tinder.”

“Today’s launch of Explore is a major step in creating a deeper, multi-dimensional, interactive experience for our members that expands the possibilities of Tinder as a platform,” the dating app CEO added.

