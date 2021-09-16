MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this week, actress Uzo Aduba shared that she tied the knot with filmmaker Robert Sweeting in a secret ceremony held in New York last year.

Best known for her role as Crazy Eyes in the Netflix hit Orange Is the New Black, Aduba, 40, celebrated the first anniversary of her wedding by sharing the news via an Instagram post on Sept. 12.

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” the actress said in her caption, quoting the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally.

“For some, it feels like we wait our whole lives for our someone,” she noted. To her husband, the star added, “My love, I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Sharing some candids of the couple along with the wedding photo, Sweeting wrote in a similar post, “One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman. This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it. At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I’ve ever known, and I’m proud to be your husband. #happyanniversary.”

Sweeting’s statement on “the fragile nature of life” may be alluding to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic or the passing of Aduba’s mother last November following her battle with cancer.

Aduba, a star of HBO’s In Treatment, publicly shared news of her mother’s passing in a tweet back in April.

With all the ups and downs that 2020 brought, MADAMENOIRE is happy to learn Aduba and Sweeting made love a priority. Congrats to the couple!