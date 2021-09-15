MadameNoire Featured Video

A Nursing Aid from Philly by the name of Rickia Young has finally received the justice she so rightfully deserves.

The city of Philadelphia will pay the young mother $2 million after she was violently removed from her car back in October of last year and beaten by officers, Yahoo News reported. The incident occurred after she mistakenly drove into a heated protest over the death of police brutality victim Walter Wallace Jr.

Young’s hearing-impaired 2-year-old and teenage nephew, who was also with her during the hostile encounter with police, were separated from her for hours as she remained handcuffed in custody, the reports add. Philadelphia police later lied and shared a photo of a police officer holding her young toddler on Facebook, stating that the child was lost and wandering during the vicious protest just days after the incident.

“This child was lost during the violent riots in Philadelphia, wandering around barefoot in an area that was experiencing complete lawlessness,” the union said on Facebook according to NBC News. “The only thing this Philadelphia Police Officer cared about in that moment was protecting this child.”

The post has since been deleted.

Young’s attorneys say as she tried to make a three-point turn to get away from the violent scene, officers smashed out her windows with their batons. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called the treatment of Young “absolutely appalling,” the NBC News notes.