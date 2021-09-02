“Since our culture is so hyped about Kanye West’s #Donda album; it’s time to UNcancel @ChrisetteM!,” he tweeted. “I hated her singing at 45’s inauguration… But #ChrisetteMichele never disrespected our history/ancestors; didn’t rock a MAGA hat; & never ran a covert campaign to sway an election!”

The Long Island, New York, native saw this post and responded via Instagram.

I always wonder how to respond to this question. It’s actually the reason I don’t do interviews anymore. Being compared to Kanye & Travis (Greene) for the last 5 years. Watching them soar into the highest realms of stardom. Waiting on God’s hand to show me exactly what my story will look like. I’ve made a choice to stay full of gratitude and master peace, but today, this post has inspired me to allow the energy of comparison to enter my feed. Kanye endorsed him, Travis sang with me, and… time unfolded. I think most of the comments are well intended and I’m not really attached to the results of the conversation. But it is an interesting topic. What do YOU think history has proven in this tale? What did you think 5 years ago? What do you think today? Would you release new music if you were me? What would you sing about? Who would you sing to? Why? What does my role as FEMALE play in this story? What about my role as Christian? How about my role as it compares to Kanye & Travis?

Earlier this year, she said she realized that performing at the inauguration was a mistake but she doesn’t have any regrets about it.

“I don’t regret it. I learned a lot,” she said during an appearance on The Terrell Grice Show. “I learned about myself. I learned about my fears, I learned about my insecurities. I didn’t know I was that insecurity until I was rejected and I was like, ‘Do I even like her?’”

She added that she learned how “petrified she is of rejection.”

“My mistake in my personal growth journey with the inauguration was wanting to be seen as a good person. And when you are trying to be validated, you will quickly be rejected. Because people notice when you are wanting to be a part of something. They may not realize that’s the subconscious of who you are but they can see the insecurity. So you can’t stand on that stage insecure. So the difference between me and Travis was he was very secure and I was petrified.”