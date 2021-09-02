MadameNoire Featured Video

Influencer and social media star Jenae Gagnier, aka Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead on Sunday in her Richmond, Texas, apartment. Authorities believe the Instagram model was the victim of a murder-suicide at the hands of a man who was stalking her. Gagnier, 33, had over 2.7 million followers on Instagram and a sizable following in OnlyFans. Her last post on Instagram was shared on August 17.

RELATED CONTENT: “Is Social Media Stalking Detrimental To Our Mental Health?”

Both her body and the body of a man identified as Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, were found in the social media star’s home.

Local police shared that the bodies were found “after authorities were called to perform a welfare check,” according to NBC News.

the Instagram model’s father shared that he was the person who initially found his daughter’s dead body — and the killer, who was in the home and still alive at that time — before he called the police.

“I walk in and Janae’s on the floor, and her clothes are all torn up and stuff,” Mark Gagneir explained to reporters. “I go upstairs, guy upstairs with a knife in him, still alive… I just couldn’t do nothing but stand there and call the police.”

“That’s the true story and that’s what I want out,” he added.

Gagnier’s mother, Jeanetta Grover, spoke about the fact that her daughter was being stalked.

“She’s very cautious about her surroundings,” the mother said. “Unfortunately, someone basically was stalking, and killed my baby.”

As discussed in the clip, the killer left disturbing messages written in lipstick all over Gagnier’s home.

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘If I Die…:’ Woman Shares Messages From Alleged Abusive Ex On Social Media As Last Resort After Claiming Police Have Done Little To Help”

Cardi B has been just one of the celebrities to speak out on the Instagram model’s passing.

“So sad and f–k you b–ches and Nikkas trying to justify it cause of her lifestyle,” Cardi wrote on her Instagram Stories in the social media star’s defense.

“Ya will hate on a bad b*tch dead or alive. She was a sweetheart,” the “Up” rapper added.

As of now, NBC News shared that investigators think Accorto murdered Gagnier before killing himself. However, the Richmond police haven’t released an official statement on how either one died as of yet.

Hot New Hip Hop claimed “that Gagneir was strangled to death and suffered [a] ‘traumatic concussion.'”

On Monday, the local police department said, “At this point in the investigation, it is NOT believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim.”

Rest in peace.