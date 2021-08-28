MadameNoire Featured Video

Students from a California High School have been exposed for regularly defacing and emulating abuse towards a Black baby doll on its own Instagram page.

The now deactivated page, “shaniqua.shs,” had many pictures of Salinas High School students posing with the doll, stomping on the doll and showing how they had gave the doll a facial tattoo and big lips, The Mercury News reported. The doll was discovered after being passed around between students at the Salinas High School’s jamboree Friday, August 20.

“On Saturday, August 21st, Salinas High School administration became aware of disturbing images and videos circulating on social media,” a statement released by the Salinas Unified High School District (SUHSD) read. “The administration promptly initiated a full investigation which will include identifying those who were directly involved.”

The student who created the account has been disciplined, according to a statement from SUHSD Superintendent Dan Burns.

“Initial investigation resulted in student discipline administered to the student that initiated the incident, which included creating an Instagram account named after the doll,” Burns said. “Student disciplinary consequences for students in this incident will be administered in accordance with CA Ed Code.”

The disturbing images and behavior of the Shaniqua doll was addressed at a board of supervisors meeting at the Salinas Union High School District office on August 24, 2021. Over 100 people gathered outside of the meeting. In response to this incident, 21 Black baby dolls were placed outside of the Salinas Union High School District office on the sidewalk with a sign that read “Representing for the real Shiniquas” on August 24.

“The SUHSD does not condone this type of behavior and although the District has taken steps to support our African American students and staff, this recent incident demonstrates how much more support is needed,” the statement from the district continued. “We urge families to also take time to talk with their students about the damaging effects of racist behavior. Counseling is available at all of our school sites for any students who may need support.”