Wanda Sykes is geared up for The Good Fight, a legal drama that streams on Paramount+ and is currently in its fifth season. Sykes will appear in the recurring role as Allegra Durado, an attorney who’s been out of the legal game for 10 years while she undertakes writing a mammoth book.

Executive producers Michelle and Robert King are grateful to have Sykes as a cast member, citing her as, “Our holy grail of casting is always to find dramatic actors who can also deliver the comedy, and that pretty much defines Wanda,” the duo added: “We couldn’t feel more fortunate to be working with her.”

The Good Fight should be a good watch as fellow actor-comedian Wayne Brady joins Sykes in the series. The two are known to be ridiculously hilarious in their respective brands of funny.

Sykes has her hands in a couple of projects. Not only does she star in Netflix’s latest comedy series The Upshaws, the comic is co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner. Sykes’s accolades are numerous. She won a Primetime Emmy Award as a writer on The Chris Rock Show in 1999, and received Emmy nominations for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel where she played the role Moms Mabley, and for the role as Gladys in Crank Yankers.

Check out Sykes in latest venture. Tune in to The Good Fight, streaming on Paramount+ now.