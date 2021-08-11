MadameNoire Featured Video

A clip of another Karen striking again in an Alabama neighborhood has gone viral. A woman whose name is Tayler, uploaded a video to TikTok of a white woman ringing her doorbell to complain about her flag of Tigger, the character from Winnie The Pooh, hanging outside of her home.

In the video, she tells her she doesn’t like the flag and that she believes that Tayler is violating some kind of rule by hanging it outside of her home.

“We have rules,” the woman said. “I don’t want to have to go find out what they are.”

She added that she wasn’t going to comment on Tayler’s landscaping and her backyard but she just had to give her her two cents about the Tigger flag. She also felt the need to tell her that she likes the American flag that is also hanging outside of the house.

“It makes it look tacky — it makes the neighborhood look tacky,” the lady said.

Tayler kept her cool and responded, “It doesn’t but that’s OK. You’re allowed your opinion.”

“Really? Over Tigger?” Tayler told the HuffPost about her shock regarding the neighbor’s behavior. “Then it was just funny. When I asked her what was wrong with it, she ignored me.”

Tayler said she is very familiar with the neighbor and is used to her giving her unsolicited opinion.

“I’ve known her for 15 years,” she said. “She’s always complaining. We just let her say her [piece] and keep moving. We just caught her on camera this time.”

Tayler said the neighbor later apologized over her absurd behavior.

“She literally drove by and shouted out her window, ‘I’m sorry,’” she said.

The video has been viewed over 10 million times on TikTok and has 1.2 million likes. Watch it below.

