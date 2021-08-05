MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa has been hit with a lien from a plastic surgeon she accused of negligence.

Dr. David Sayah filed the lien in order to be paid his fee of $676,675 for removing butt injections for the “Push It” rapper, Radar Online reported.

Pepa, born Sandra Denton, was in a car accident in 2018, that caused her butt injections to shift. This led to the hip hop artist experiencing pain, so she sought Dr. Sayah to remove the injections. Pepa claimed that instead, Dr. Sayah pressured her into getting more plastic surgery that caused her to experience complications. She said he convinced her to replace the injections she wanted removed with smaller implants. She said he also performed liposuction that caused her to have more complications and and another corrective surgery. Pepa said that Dr. Sayah performed another procedure that caused her behind to harden, which made it difficult for her to perform.

The Queens, New York, native went to another doctor who found a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining” after conducting a MRI. Denton then filed a lawsuit against Dr. Sayah.

Denton had also filed a lawsuit against Uber for the 2018 car accident that caused her butt and hips to shift. With the lien Dr. Sayah filed, he will receive a payment for his services out of whatever payout Pepa receives.