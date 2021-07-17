In celebration of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, the Haus of Soul, a Philly-based holistic wellness space, is gathering all the hot girls to host their inaugural “A Healed Girl Summer” event. On July 24, 2021, Philly’s Billy Penn Studios will be filled with self-care stations to help women of color restore their souls after having a tumultuous year of dealing with a pandemic. For the Haus of Soul’s founder, life coach Petra Sherbin-Fox, it was crucial to host an event like this to not only destigmatize conversations around mental health among women of color but to provide them with a space where being your authentic self can be normalized.

“Growing up in my house it was ‘what happens in this house stays in this house’, the idea of seeking help or support was unheard of,” Sherbin-Fox said. “Now this generation, we are revolutionists. And how powerful it is to know that we have the ability to heal ourselves and in turn, heal our entire lineage forward. Our women are deserving of spaces that allow them to speak authentically about their struggles & challenges while also celebrating their wins.”

The “A Healed Girl Summer” event’s activities will include yoga, sound healing, meditation, collective journaling and much more. All of the activities hosted at “Healed Girl Summer” are also available at the Haus of Soul on a regular basis. For Sherbin-Fox, her goal is to help women re-define what it means to be successful and to incorporate wellness into that definition.

“So many of us have adopted the hustle culture in hopes to live successful lives, but is that really success? It is time to speak about the power of rest, balance, restoration and how that improves the quality of life.”