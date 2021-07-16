MadameNoire Featured Video

While protesting outside of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Representative Joyce Beatty along with eight other Black female activists were arrested and taken into custody. The women were leading a peaceful protest outside of the Hart Senate Office Building because Congress has not made any progress regarding the John Lewis Voting Advancement Act and the For the People Act becoming law, the New York Times reported.

They were all arrested for “demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds,” a statement from the Capitol Police read. The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation paid to bail the women out of jail, noted by theGrio.

“I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,” Rep. Beatty said in a statement about her arrest. “We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us.”

If the John Lewis Voting Advancement Act is signed into law, it will restore the original protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. This act will push for the examining of discriminatory practices that keep minorities, the elderly and those in poverty from voting. The For the People Act would protect against corrupt practices regarding voting, enhancing and increasing security around voting and expand access to voting.