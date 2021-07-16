MadameNoire Featured Video

Shonda Rhimes shocked us all when she decided to leave ABC and take her talents over to Netflix in 2017. After being there almost a year, she’s getting a hefty raise after signing a new contract.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes’ contract with Netflix has expanded. Her new deal with Netflix includes her signing on to create virtual reality, gaming content and films. Their new agreement also included a branding and merchandising deal for Shondaland Media that calls for live events and experiences. This expansion of her contract will keep her Netflix another five years and also double her salary.

When she joined Netflix in 2017, she inked a deal that would pay her between $100 million and $150 million. Now, she has been pushed into the $300 million to $400 million range.

“When Ted [Sarandos] and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown,” Rhimes said in a statement according to THR. “Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once.”

Bridgerton was the first show that Rhimes brought to the streaming service and it is now one of their most successful shows ever. It has already been renewed for three more seasons. In case you haven’t tuned in yet, Bridgerton follows eight siblings as they try to find love in London’s high class society in the 1800s.

Rhimes previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she left ABC for Netflix so she could create content without being “bothered.”

“The reason I came to Netflix because I wanted to be able to make television without anybody bothering me … and as long as I get to keep making television without anybody bothering me, I’m happy.”