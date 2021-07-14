MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop cast member Masika Kalysha has had enough of Black men issuing uncomfortable compliments about her race. The reality TV star took to Twitter to share her feelings on a topic that has long been debated in the Black community– the light-skinned curly hair debacle.

“Dear black men, when u see a black woman with curly hair and/or lighter skin ‘what r u mixed wit’ is not a compliment. It’s actually pretty fkn ignorant,” Masika tweeted.

The light skin curly hair stereotype is an issue far too prevalent within the Black community and often times the questionable “compliments” contribute to colorism experienced amongst women of darker skin tones. The problematic stereotype has often led to harmful beauty standards that consider mixed-race women to be more desirable or in some cases more beautiful than women of darker hues.

The tweet sparked a wide debate across Twitter with some folks siding with Kalysha on the sentiment. One user replied that the hurtful faux pas suggests that Black women are not capable of being beautiful unless they have more mixed-race features.

“fr stop asking me if I’m mixed because my skin color or hair texture. that’s implying black ppl aren’t capable of having these types of things & that’s untrue . It’s insulting. & to answer the question I’m mixed with black & blacker.”

Another fan of the star chimed in:

“lol for real or being told “your really pretty for a dark skin girl like definitely not a complement.”



Others slammed the actress suggesting that her comment was aimed at “all black man” which clearly wasn’t the case.

Weigh in the topic below. Have you ever experienced these hurtful compliments in the past? How did you react?