After Masika Kalysha publicly announced that she is no longer engaged to Jamar Champ, he took to Instagram to issues a slew of apologies and make it clear that he wants to reconcile.

“To my fiance I don’t ever want you to question what side I stand on,” he wrote in his Instagram story. “I admire everything about you, a strong Black woman. I apologize as a man [sometimes] I fall short when dealing with a female that has her own and created a brand, not ever do I want to overshadow or make feel average. You are a public figure and I have to do better how I represent you as your man.”

In another apology, he added that he accepted his faults and wanted to “make things right by any means.”

Masika Kalysha hasn’t responded publicly to Champ’s pleas for forgiveness. When she shared that they were no longer headed down the aisle, she claimed that Champ was using her to get ahead.

“Unfortunately the man I intended to spend my life with has misused me behind closed doors and continues to use me publicly to gain attention off of my name and to my detriment,” wrote in her lengthy statement announcing the engagement was over.

In a deleted tweet from December 2020, the former Love & Hip Hop star said she “curved” Champ throughout their 10-year-friendship and then decided to give him a chance. After dating for four months, they got engaged. In her statement, she also expressed being shocked that Champ would try to “come up at her expense.”

“I truly thought (after a ten year friendship) I knew this person. We genuinely love and care for each other, unfortunately when you are a public figure love does not cover a multitude of sins. After doing my due diligence I uncovered a Pandora’s box of findings that left me questioning everything I thought I knew about this person. I confided in him, I thought he was my best friend, partner and confidant; but instead he was trying to come up at my expense and extort me. In a desperate attempt to disguise the skeletons in his closet that I found, he used my past trauma as a weapon against me.”

