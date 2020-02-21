Serena Williams Shared An Unfiltered, Vulnerable Message On Being A Working Mom

One of the greatest athletes of all time shared that she goes through the same challenges as any other working mom in a transparent Instagram post.

“I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match,” Serena Williams wrote.

In the photo she is holding her two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who she shares with her husband, Alexis.

“We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian,” she continued.

The photo also shows her without all the frills of makeup and filters, exhibiting raw emotion while she tackles one of the most important jobs a woman can have.

Williams has continued to be transparent about her journey in motherhood, even documenting her road to childbirth in the 2018 HBO documentary Being Serena.

The tennis champion has shared many of her ups and downs in her journey to health and getting back to work after experiencing life threatening complications after the birth of her daughter.

“While I had a pretty easy pregnancy, my daughter was born by emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped dramatically during contractions, the 23 time Grand Slam champion wrote in a 2018 op-ed for CNN. “The surgery went smoothly. Before I knew it, Olympia was in my arms. It was the most amazing feeling I’ve ever experienced in my life. But what followed just 24 hours after giving birth were six days of uncertainty.”

Serena revealed she experienced a pulmonary embolism and her c-section wound ruptured due to intense coughing. She was forced to spend six weeks recuperating after she was sent home from multiple surgeries.

But she’s also been transparent about the joy she experiences when she looks at her daughter and how blessed she feels to have been selected to be her daughter’s mom.

“With the help of God She’s the best thing I have ever been apart of,” Serena wrote on Twitter.