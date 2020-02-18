Man Sues Cedars-Sinai Hospital After Wife Dies From Botched C-Section

A tragic case of a young mother who lost her life after a c-section highlights the ongoing maternal mortality crisis which disproportionately affects Black women and women of color.

Charles Johnson, a widower after his wife Kira died three years ago after c-section surgery, sat down with CNN to uncover his heartbreaking story. Johnson is gearing up to sue Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California, claiming that the hospital acted negligently during the procedure.

Johnson is the son of TV Judge Glenda Hatchett and has helped to raise awareness out of his own personal tragedy.

A man is suing Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Beverly Grove after his wife died during childbirth.​ https://t.co/RROHgEmXG3 — KTLA (@KTLA) February 18, 2020

The Johnson’s checked into the hospital expecting to deliver their now three-year-old son Langston and return home for recovery. However Johnson said that is far from what occurred, even as he tried to advocate for his wife on multiple occasions.

“I just held her by her hand and said, ‘Please look, my wife isn’t doing well.’ This woman looked me directly in my eye and said, ‘Sir, your wife is not a priority right now.’ It wasn’t until 12.30 a.m. the next morning that they finally took the decision to take Kira back to surgery,” Johnson said.

He said he watched as the catheter by her bedside first turned pink then red with blood.

“When they took Kira back into surgery and he opened her up she had 3 and a half liters of blood in her abdomen from where she’d been allowed to bleed internally for almost ten hours. And, her heart stopped immediately,” he continued.

Kira was a doting mother who had an adventurous spirit. She enjoyed skydiving and spoke five languages, at one point she was teaching her children mandarin. His heart breaks in the realization that his children will have to make acquaintance through recollections and memories, unaware of the sacrifices she made.

Cedars-Sinai did not comment due to an ongoing policy about open investigations.

Johnson said he was forced to look into the maternal mortality rate after discovering that many other families suffered a similar fate, but now he wants to fight back for the sake of Kira’s legacy.

“If I can simply do something to ensure that I can send other mothers home with their precious babies, then it’s all worth it,” Johnson said.