Jazmine Sullivan took to social media to blast a Macy’s employee after saying she experienced a racist encounter while checking out. The “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer found it ironic that even on Juneteenth she had an experience with racism. On her Instagram story, she said that while shopping at Macy’s, a store employee made an error and instead of correcting it, the cashier, who she accused of being racist, refused to be helpful.

“Wow to look racism in the eye, and especially on Juneteenth was a wakeup call,” she wrote. “Mary King at Willowgrove Macy’s look of disgust while ringing up my boyfriend’s mother will forever be etched in my mind. An honest mistake {the store’s mistake btw] should’ve been met with understanding and kindness. But if you’re prejudice and prejudge people as soon as they walk up to the register then that’s obviously too much to ask. Newsflash Mary…Black people got money, good jobs and ain’t tryna get over on your boy cut frumpy looking racist a**.”

Sullivan added that a Black employee tried to fix the issue but King was not obliging.

“Thank God for the Black employee who tried to rectify the situation (that u didn’t listen too. I wonder why u didn’t take her advice Mary?) This coulda went a whole different way.”

Juneteenth was officially made into a federal holiday on June 17, 2021 when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. Juneteenth marks the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified of slavery’s abolition. It was abolished on January 1, 1863 when Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation but it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that General Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas issued General Order No. 3 letting the slaves know that they were free.