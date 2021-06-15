MadameNoire Featured Video

NBA player Kyrie Irving and his girlfriend Marlene Wilkerson just welcomed their first child together.

Wilkerson shared their pregnancy journey through a video complete with cute couple moments, her maternity shoots and prenatal appointments.

Wilkerson decided to have a home birth and began the video with a meditation from Tiffanny Burks, narrated by Jamarah Amani for Black women, Black mamas and Black families. At the beginning of the video, Wilkerson shared that this guided meditation helped her “through my most sacred journey” delivering her child.

The meditation tells Black women, “Know that your Black body is sacred, as you are, where you are. You deserve to be supported, as you are, where you are. You deserve abundance, as you are, where you are. Abundance is your birthright, as you are, where you are. You are enough. As you are, where you are. You are loved, as you are, where you are. You are whole, as you are, where you are.”

At the end of the video, we see Wilkerson begin laboring in a bathtub in her home.

While we don’t see the whole labor, we do hear it, including the moment where Kyrie caught their son. Then you hear their son’s cries as Kyrie reassures him, “We got you. I got you baby boy.”

The video ends with an encouragement for natural, homebirths.

“A dedication to Indigenous women to reclaim their bodies and heal our lineage through sacred natural birth. May you find your way to that inner knowing. May we educate, empower and assist each other through the sacred journey of becoming and being a Mother.”

Irving and Wilkerson made their relationship public back in 2019.