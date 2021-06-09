MadameNoire Featured Video

After a recent episode of Bravo’s Married to Medicine where Dr. Contessa’s husband Scott Metcalfe shared that he’d been seeing a female “life coach” for over half a year — unbeknownst to her — Twitter users have been discussing how the conversation between the two went down in the aftermath of his revelation.

Titled, “Scott’s Secret,” on Sunday night’s episode of the hit Bravo show viewers watched as Contessa and Scott — who is also a doctor — continued to stumble through some of the unfortunate struggles they’ve been working through in their marriage.

Regarding the scene that spurred all the online commentary from viewers, things were kicked off between the two as Contessa was talking to her life coach — a woman named Latonia — on FaceTime. When Scott walked in on the conversation and quickly offered to leave so that Contessa could have her privacy, she instead offered that he stay so the both of them could hear Latonia’s advice.

Amidst a subsequent conversation the two had about the status of their marriage — wherein which Scott made a joke about how Contessa likes to complain — he revealed to her that he’d been seeing a female life coach for the past six to seven months.

Contessa was wary of Scott’s “huge secret” since he’d never been open to doing therapy or counseling in the past. According to the Urban Belle Magazine’s coverage of the episode, Scott said that despite the length of time he’d been speaking with his life coach, “he hadn’t given her a dime” in terms of payment for her services.

“In a green screen interview,” the outlet detailed, “Contessa says she never knows what’s real and what’s not with Scott.”

On Twitter, many felt as though Scott seeing a life coach for that lengthy period of time without sharing it with his wife was both strange and shady especially since it was a female life coach who’d according to him had essentially been working for free, and since Contessa mentioned he’d never been willing to do therapy in the past.

Even castmate Dr. Heavenly Kimes hopped into the online conversation with her two cents. She tweeted, “I’m not trying to be messy but my man can’t have a female life coach. #ijs #Married2Med.”

