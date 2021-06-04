MadameNoire Featured Video

After welcoming her first child into the world early last month, Parker Mckenna Posey recently opened up the relationship she has with her post-pregnancy body. Although she’s experienced feeling some insecurities — as many new mothers do — Posey’s latest social media post was a boost of self-love anyone can benefit from.

With a few snapshots of her in a striking pink, black, and orange one-piece swimsuit, Posey’s caption from earlier today began, “I was feeling really insecure recently and not looking forward to going to Miami and being in anyone’s d*mn swimsuit 😩 😂 comparing myself to others and just not feeling myself tbh!!!! I can honestly say I’ve only felt that way ONE other time in my life.”

“This is new for me…” she added, speaking on her post-pregnancy figure. “Then I realized YES!!! This is all freaking new to me! I’m a new mom. In a whole new space! A WORKING MOM. A bad–s woman!!!! I have to learn my body all over again and learn to love this new woman I have become. I read recently ‘Self-love isn’t a destination, it’s a journey!!!!!!’ and all I know is this body birthed an 8 1/2 pound baby NATURALLY!!!!!”

Confidently, she concluded towards the end of the post, “I’m thankful for [my body] and thankful for all the shapes & sizes I’ve been. None of that will ever take away the fact that I’m the f–king sh*t!!!!!!!! I say all this to say, sometimes you just gotta remind yourself who TF you are & WTF you’ve done!!!!!! You are the sh*t, period ❤️ .”

Posey — who’s an actress best known for her childhood role as “Kady” in the sitcom My Wife And Kids — gave birth to her daughter Harley on March 10. In a video montage she’d posted to her Instagram at that time, she said to her newborn, “The moment you were born, I felt as if I was almost reborn too. In that moment, I knew that nothing would ever matter more than you… Thank you for making me your mommy.”