MadameNoire Featured Video

Just yesterday, we wrote about Usher talking about his daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond ahead of his gig hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

At that very same award show the singer and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea are having another child, less than a year after the birth of Sovereign this past September.

This will be the fourth child for Usher, 42. He shares two sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster, 13-year-old Usher V and 12-year-old Naviya Ely.

The couple showed off Goicoechea’s growing belly in a tight-fitting black dress on the red carpet.

Baby Sovereign must have been making room for the sibling to follow because she was before her supposed due date.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Usher said, “She came out early. She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do…It’s funny because the umblical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she’s pulling the thing, like, ‘Pull me outta here, it’s time to go!”

Usher shared that his older sons are adapting well to being older brothers. He said they’re excited but also “they’re a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes.”

With there being such a gap in his children’s ages, Usher is happy to be starting the parenting cycle all over again.

“And as [my sons] get older, I’m less cool of a dad so now I’m starting this whole cycle over again and I’m kind of the apple of her eye right now.”