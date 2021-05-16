Engaging in a self-love routine is essential for promoting well-being, happiness and showing yourself some appreciation for all that you do. When you’re the head of a major corporation like Urban One founder Cathy Hughes, it is crucial that self-love is included in your daily schedule. During a chat with influencer Rae Holliday, Hughes spoke about how she takes care of herself. Besides reading and fishing, a major part of her self-love routine is showing love to others through preparing home-cooked meals.

“The reason food is good is based on the amount of love you put into it, not the ingredients,” she told Holliday.

Watch Hughes talk about her formula for self-love above.