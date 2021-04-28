MadameNoire Featured Video

Are you ready? Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka is coming for our coins! Shared via her Instagram within the last 24 hours, the tennis player is launching a skincare line that’s set to be available this upcoming fall and also has a new signature swimwear collection in partnership with Frankies Bikinis.

Last night, the tennis champion posted a fun visual for her upcoming skincare line with a caption that read, “I never thought I would ever start my own company, but I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be launching KINLÒ, a new brand of skin care products developed to protect and rejuvenate melanated skin tones. I hope these products can help a lot of people and potentially save lives because I really feel that we aren’t protecting ourselves as much as we could. More coming this Fall @kinloskin! #STAYGOLDEN #KINLOSKIN.” Moreover, on KINLÒ’s Instagram, Osaka shared a personal message where she emphasized what the brand’s mission was and her excitement for it to reach the public.

Amazingly, earlier today Osaka also let us know that she’s additionally releasing a swimwear collection in collaboration with a brand named Frankies Bikinis. According to her, the line of one-pieces and bikinis will be officially available on 5/10 and those that are interested can sign up to be updated with more information on the drop.

Her post read, “Happy to say that I’ve been working on a collection with @frankiesbikinis and it’s coming out soon #NaomiXFrankies 💕 Head to my stories to sign up for early access so you can shop the collection before anyone else. Coming 5/10 (Yes this is what the Sakura wig was for lol).”

While Osaka has been known to secure the bag in the past, scoring deals with Adidas and Nissan, she usually stays under the radar. Most recently, the tennis champ made headlines when she and her rapper boyfriend named Cordae went public.