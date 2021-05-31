MadameNoire Featured Video

Are you a product junkie whose bathroom is filled to the brim? If you’re someone hoping to embrace a new, simple healthy hair routine that addresses all of your hair’s needs, DreamGirls is a Black-owned natural hair care brand that’s signature Healthy Hair Care System Starter Kit contains everything you need to achieve your hair goals all within an easy five-step system designed to clarify your scalp and moisturize your strands.

Specializing in hair growth for all types and textures to achieve luscious locks at home, continue reading to see how the system can help you say cheers to a refreshed scalp and routine to jumpstart a new season of having nourished and healthy hair.

STEP #1

According to the brand, its TLC COMB-OUT TREATMENT ($29.99) “allows your hair to gently detangle, while smoothing out the strands with less stress.” Generally, treatments used before actually washing your hair and scalp such as this one are a great and necessary step because they make the subsequent washing process faster and simpler overall. When using this product after protective styles such as braids, buns, sew-ins, and wigs, all of the product buildup, dirt, and sweat your scalp and hair has accumulated will melt away more easily.