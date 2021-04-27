A lot of people kicked themselves for not getting trip insurance once the pandemic hit. In the height of the pandemic, the majority of airlines canceled over half of their flights, with over a dozen airlines suspending all flights entirely. That’s a lot of trips to the Bahamas, or London, or Miami, that just didn’t happen. Many hotels – including iconic ones like the Standard in West Hollywood – closed their doors for good due to the pandemic. Anyone who worked for or had investments in the travel industry suffered great financial loss during this time. And then there are those who perhaps didn’t take a great financial hit, but they did feel their souls suffer – the wanderlusts. If you rely on traveling in order to maintain your emotional wellbeing, the pandemic might have been really rough. And it isn’t over yet.

While some countries have been fortunate to see a rapid decline in cases this first quarter of 2021, some are seeing new spikes. The Czech Republic and Italy – two major European destinations for Americans – are struggling once again to keep cases down. So you may need to postpone some of those trips a bit longer. If you feel you just can’t take it anymore, you could probably benefit from some hacks and tips that help you scratch that wanderlust itch without getting on a plane.

Prepare for a future trip

A great way to feel connected to a culture when you can’t physically visit it is to learn all about it. If you’ve always wanted to visit a foreign country where few people speak English, and where the customs are very different from your own, this is the perfect time to learn. Take an online class to learn the language. Pick up books to learn all about the customs in the area, so you don’t have to be the clueless foreigner who is accidentally rude, or doesn’t know which part of the road to walk on, or dresses inappropriately. You’ll feel much more calm and confident, and therefore enjoy yourself more if you learn the language and the customs of a place before visiting.