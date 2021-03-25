MadameNoire Featured Video

During the “I Love New York” reunion special that aired late last year, Tiffany “New York” Pollard shared that after decades of searching for love, she had not only found a man, she found one to put a ring on it.

She didn’t share his identity. But during a clip of tonight’s episode of “The TS Madison Experience,” fans will surely feel his influence.

Pollard was set to appear on her friend TS Madison’s After Dark show. But apparently, her man wasn’t a fan of the idea. And in an attempt to appease her man and her relationship, she decided to cancel.

See how the conversation went down below.

TS Madison: Tiff, I’m so excited for you coming to do my show, girl! The TS Madison After Dark. I’m so excited. You know you my b*tch and girl, I am red-yy.

Tiffany: I’m not going to come to the after dark show Madison.

TS Madison: Is it the man, girl?

In the confessional, Madison says Tiffany shouldn’t let a man come in a shake up her foundation or make her lose her mojo, especially when the two are only engaged and he’s not her husband yet.

Tiffany: I feel like I’m an adult. I’m full grown. These decisions may be influenced by, but ultimately I make the final decision.

In her confessional, Tiffany said her fiancé got a whiff of Madison’s After Dark show and didn’t like what he saw.

Tiffany (confessional): I know Madison is going to say that I’m d*ckmatized but hell, that’s me 24/7. 7 days a week, 365. It’s on my brain right now.

Check out the clip below.