Every week, I assume that Chris will have run out of ways to embarrass Paige. Yet, every week she returns to him and I’m proven wrong. See how he managed to pull it off this week and check in with the other couples and their problems–which all seem to pale in comparison.

Erik and Virginia

When Dr. Viviana came to visit these two they had a discussion about the differences in their beliefs. Erik is more conservative, like Virginia’s dad, and she is more liberal. Erik hasn’t expounded too much on what those beliefs might be. But there was talk about LGBTQ+ issues at the wedding. And Virginia has shared that her sister is gay.

What’s most concerning about their difference in beliefs is that Erik is under the impression that it’s only a problem for Virginia. Bruh. If you don’t believe people deserve the same rights and opportunities as you, because they are different then the problem is indeed yours.