Kelly Price has been through quite a lot in the last six years. She lost her sister, her mother, her grandfather, and filed for divorce after 23-years of marriage. Price said that even though the divorce was necessary and the marriage needed to end, still the process was not fun.

And as you can imagine getting back out there into the dating world after more than two decades of marriage wasn’t exactly fun either. And after adjusting to the shock of today’s dating culture, Price made it through. During our exclusive interview with her, she shared that she’s currently engaged. See what she had to say about dating, her engagement and she and her new man’s plans for the future.

“Dating was weird when I started. Very first date, no lie, I thought the date went well. I drove myself because I didn’t want anybody to know where I lived. We met at a location and I think within two hours of getting home I had a very erect body part from the person I had gone on the date with in my phone.

I literally screamed and dropped my phone. I was like, ‘What the hell?! What is this?’ So I called a couple of my girlfriends and they were like, ‘Oh yeah girl, that’s normal.’ I thought, you’ve got to be kidding me.

So I did not like dating.

I’m actually engaged right now. I haven’t said anything much publicly yet but I’ve been with someone for about two years now. I intentionally kept it quiet because I told myself when it comes time to let the world know, I’ll let the world know exactly who that individual is.

I have my own litmus test of things. So I needed every situation to be tried out before I said, ‘Yes, I’ll do this again.’ Because I’ve done this before and divorce is not fun even when you know you need to get divorced. It’s not fun.

Now, I do know better, if for some reason, it doesn’t work, I won’t ever force myself to stay in a situation that’s not working. But I am taking my time and vetting everything. And not just the individual. Because when you meet a person, you like them and you’re feeling them, you have to decide whether you love them enough to deal with their family. And they love you enough to deal with yours. What other family members think may not control what happens in your house but it wil have some level of affect because you’re literally taking two backgrounds, you’re meshing them and trying to become one in everything.

So you have to take the time to have conversations.

A forty-something-year-old divorced Kelly went in very shocked but decided you have to date or you’ll never know what it’s like because you never dated before. You married your first boyfriend and you see how that turned out.

But I am happy to say I am very happy, I am very in love, I am very engaged.

I did a huge wedding on my tenth anniversary the first time. This time, I’ll probably have a wedding that will be very small and intimate and some place tropical, only very close and friends and family, and have an amazing party after the ceremony is over. And just continue to live life.”