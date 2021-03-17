MadameNoire Featured Video

As we reported earlier, the upcoming eighth season of “Iyanla Fix My Life,” will be the last one for Vanzant.

Late last year, Vanzant said that “Fix My Life” has taught her how mean and nasty people could be. And she’s ready to take her healing work to a more receptive, more engaged audience.

Recently, OWN officially confirmed her departure and sent her off with some very loving words.

Oprah, who was instrumental in providing an international platform for Vanzant said, “The minute Iyanla stepped onto the stage of ‘The Oprah Show,’ I knew she had a talent that was meant to be shared and I am glad that she created the perfect vehicle to provide OWN viewers with her healing magic. Sunsetting the series is bittersweet. I’m very thankful for her and the work she does and look forward to what unfolds next from her gift of teaching people to be better versions of themselves.”

OWN President Tina Perry acknowledged that “Iyanla Fix My Life” had been around for almost as long as the network itself and established itself as a favorite among viewers.

Speaking about her work on the show, Vanzant said she hopes the show serves as a blueprint to others who have a desire to bring healing to the small screen.

“The time I have spent creating and working on ‘Fix My Life’ has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Iyanla Vanzant. “In my heart of hearts, I believe that ‘Fix My Life’ has contributed to the creation of a new genre of television programming, where people get to speak and see how to address issues that have been taboo. To have a network, a production team and a crew that could stand in and participate in the manifestation of this vision has been humbling and most rewarding. My prayer is that ‘Fix My Life’ will be standard for others who have the vision and courage to bring personal healing work to the television screen.”

As for this final season, viewers can expect to see some familiar faces as previous guests still haven’t come to the resolution they desired. LisaRaye returns, the grandmother who outright said she didn’t like her granddaughter confronts her family. And Traci Steele, from “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” will appear on the show as well.

The new season of the show will air on April 10 at 9pm ET/PT. And will conclude with a two-hour farewell special on Saturday, May 22 at 9 pm ET/PT.

You can watch the trailer for the final six episodes below.