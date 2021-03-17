MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve ever been on the hunt for a good natural deodorant, you’ll know that it can actually be quite a daunting task. Luckily, Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant has a newly optimized version of its best-selling formula that aims to solve all the issues we usually come across during our search for a natural deodorant that’s worth our bathroom’s top-shelf.

Even though I’ve tried a good amount of “natural” deodorants in my time, I haven’t seemed to find one that I can call a reliable staple because there are five certain issues often associated with using natural deodorants that have all popped up along my trials. If a natural deodorant doesn’t have all of the flaws, usually, it’ll at least have a few. Across the market, some are packaged in ways that aren’t practical for consumers to use every day and on the go. Relatedly, some formulas come in pastes or powders that you have to apply to your underarms using your hands which makes them extremely inconvenient. Many of the scents on the market are questionable at best — and often react poorly to your body’s chemistry resulting in you smelling worst than you would have had you never put on deodorant to begin with. Some formulas leave your underarms with a rash and/or discoloration, and lastly — most disappointingly to me — some just plainly don’t work at combatting body odor at all.

While anyone can label their product as “natural” these days, Schmidt’s has partnered with leading global certifier Ecocert to become the first and only 100% “natural origin certified” deodorant in the US. Its optimized version of their Natural Deodorant has a reduced amount of baking soda and more magnesium to help it glide on smoother, avoid rashes and discoloration, be ideal for sensitive skin types, and offer 24-hour protection. It comes in classic stick deodorant packaging that everyone knows how to use, and is easy to throw in your bag and apply on the go if need be. While I would classify it as a solid deodorant in terms of formula, it’s a bit on the creamier side. That aspect does help it apply smoothly onto the underarms — but I did notice it remained creamy for a little while after applying so some of the deodorant’s residue would get on my clothing. That was the only downside to the product for me.

In terms of scents, I can confidently say that after trying out their Bergamont & Lime (my favorite), Lavender & Sage (great for after showers before bedtime), Rose & Vanilla (good for those who like classical powdery scents), and the Charcoal & Magnesium (for those who want a fresh and clean smell), all of them surprisingly stood up to everyday errands, a good amount of time on the treadmill, and threw a good nights sleep — all without reacting poorly to my personal body chemistry and scent. As mentioned, the Bergamont & Lime particularly stood out. Not only is it refreshing, light, and playful, but the scent lingered for a good portion of my day after I applied it.

With no parabens, artificial fragrances, or aluminum in its formula, Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant comes in recyclable packaging and is affordably priced anywhere from $6.99-$8.99 at retailers such as Walmart, Target, and most drugstores. Even though everyone reacts differently to them — if you’re still looking for a natural deodorant that’s convenient for everyday use — Schmidt’s optimized formula is definitely worth giving a try.