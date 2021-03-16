MadameNoire Featured Video

Alexis Skyy believes that her co-parent, Brandon Medford, is ashamed of their three-year-old daughter, Alaiya, because she has special needs.

Earlier this week, the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star took to the comments section of Medford’s Instagram page to air out her grievances as he celebrated a premiere of some sort.

“Let them know how embarrassed you are of your child because she has special needs!!!” Alexis exclaimed.

“And how you only post your other daughter,” she added.

It appears that her comments were eventually deleted, but not before OnSite obtained the screenshots, which you can see below.

Medford has not publically responded to Alexis’s allegations; however, it’s possible that they talked things out behind the scenes.

Alexis gave birth to Alaiya, whom she affectionately calls “Lay Lay,” on January 4, 2018. Lay Lay was born prematurely, three months prior to her due date. She only weighed 1lb at birth and remained in the NICU for months before she was allowed to go home with her mom and loved ones. Lay Lay was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition that causes results in the build-up of fluid on the brain and can result in brain damage. When she was one year old, the tiny tot had to undergo a surgical procedure in connection to the condition.

We can only hope that the allegations Alexis has lodged against Medford are not true: however, it is not uncommon for parents to secretly experience feelings of shame and guilt regarding their disabled children. That said, it’s important to acknowledge those feelings and seek the support of a counselor who can help you to work through them.

Raising a special needs child can be particularly tough on families — emotionally, financially, and physically at times. Hopefully, these co-parents can get on the same page and support their daughter as a collective.