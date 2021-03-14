MadameNoire Featured Video

Dee Barnes, a journalist who has accused Dr. Dre of physically assaulting her, spoke out via Twitter regarding one of the ongoing issues in his divorce case. Young requested a restraining order after a clip of an unreleased song leaked where Dr. Dre rapped:

Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury. I see you trying to f— me while I’m in surgery / In ICU, death bed, on some money s— / Greedy b—-, take a pick / Girl you know how money get.

After Nicole Young was denied a restraining order, Barnes said that that decision struck a nerve with her.

“This news triggered me…,” she said on Twitter. “I was also denied restraining order after being brutally assaulted and receiving threats from #DrDre. I’m logging off need a mental health break.”

Barnes had previously spoken out about her accusations against Dr. Dre but made national headlines when she spoke about it in April 2019 on The Wendy Williams Show. She claimed that she and Dr. Dre had been on good terms until she did an interview with Ice Cube, who had left N.W.A, where he bashed the group on her show Pump It Up. She said when she saw Dr. Dre at a Def Jam Records party in West Hollywood in 1991, he assaulted her. She told Williams:

I’m heading downstairs to go play pool and somebody stops me. We’re looking up against the wall near the steps… and Dre approached me out of nowhere and grabs me… doesn’t say a word. I had short hair… It wasn’t like a wig or anything. It was my hair, attached to me, and he picked me up and lifted me of the ground by hair, slammed me up against the brick wall several times. I didn’t see but supposedly he had a bodyguard with him and he kept the crowd from helping by gunpoint.

Barnes said he also assaulted her in the women’s restroom of the venue but didn’t feel comfortable saying if she was sexually assaulted by him. After she took legal action against Dr. Dre, he pled no contest to battery charges, The Los Angeles Times reported. He even admitted to it in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“Somebody f—- with me, I’m gonna f— with them,” he said. “I just did it, you know. Ain’t nothing you can do now by talking about it. Besides, it ain’t no big thing – I just threw her through a door.”

Barnes said that after the assault, Dr. Dre also blacklisted her and she wasn’t able to work in the entertainment industry.

“People ask me, ‘How come you’re not on TV anymore?’ and ‘How come you’re not back on television?’” she wrote in an essay on Gawker. “It’s not like I haven’t tried. I was blacklisted.”

During her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show she was actually homeless. Williams gifted her with $15,000 and a book deal through her then publishing company Hunter Publishing.