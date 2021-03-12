Even though major dating sites such as Match or OkCupid may have had video chatting tools before the pandemic, an expert from the Match team reports that usage of such tools means didn’t really take off until the pandemic. OkCupid reported a 700 percent increase in virtual dating at the start of the pandemic. And 70 percent of Hinge daters are now saying they’re open to video chats. With social distancing orders in place, few people blink an eye when an online match suggests meeting through screens before doing so in real life. It’s the norm.

In some cases, there are prequalification requirements users must meet before they can even use the video chatting tool on dating apps. One such requirement might involve exchanging a certain number of written messages before switching to the virtual platform. Such restrictions make sense if you think about it: we really let someone in once we move into the world of video chatting. They can see our facial expressions, they can see if our posted photos are authentic representations of ourselves, and they can see our homes. It’s kind of a big step to finally see one another, even if it’s still done through the separation of screens. And you can learn a lot about a person even in a short correspondence over Zoom. Think of how many first dates were a waste of time before the pandemic. What wouldn’t you have given to have known some things about a person before getting dressed up and battling traffic for them? Video chatting introduces one more step in the vetting process, so make the most of it by paying close attention. Here are things you can learn about a guy from a video date.

Will he even Zoom?

First off, will your date even participate in a video chat? Not everyone will. But if he really resists it, pushing instead to just meet up in-person, that could be a red flag. The simplest reason is that, if that’s what makes you comfortable (a video call before the real date), then he should be happy to fulfill that request. But some other things could be at play, like the fact that his photos may not be accurate representations of his appearance – something he knows you’ll feel more pressure to brush off if you’re already meeting in person. He may just not be a great communicator and relies on in-person sexual chemistry to carry him through interactions, but you need a good communicator. In general, there’s no good reason for a man to refuse to do a video call.