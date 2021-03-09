Give More Flowers To The Givers Who Care So Much

The power of care can never be understated. In this video our hero Jacob is the storyteller who pays homage to his mom, Judith. This phenomenal woman is an incredible source of inspiration to her youngest son and she demonstrates her love for those in her home and beyond. As a special needs family, things weren’t always sunshine. However, through the power of cleaning and care, Jacob and his sister Sarah continue the example their mom has set. Watch as they surprise their amazing mom and give her, her “flowers.”