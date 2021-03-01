MadameNoire Featured Video

While many people applauded Keyshia Cole and K. Michelle for moving forward from any issues they had on Clubhouse recently, former Love & Hip Hop star Paris Phillips isn’t one of them.

In audio clips obtained from popular blog The Neighborhood Talk, Paris, who says she’s been friends with the “I Should’ve Cheated’ singer for over a decade, claims that Cole’s decision to end the feud is “fake” of her

“I never would’ve expected that from you because I thought we were better than that,” Phillips said to Cole on the app

“I’m mad at myself for bringing this to this app,” she said in another clip. “I’ve got an understanding of what our friendship was. We’re not friends like that because I don’t let nobody disrespect my friends and I be all in their face,” she added.

Phillips, who was once a close friend and former employee of K. Michelle, was accused of stealing from the singer in 2018, which she denied. That escalated into an altercation where Phillips threw a drink in the “Maybe I Should Call” singer’s face.

Cole said that she never allowed anyone to disrespect Phillips and the reality star replied, “She disrespected my mother. She lied on my mother and you know that. You know that because you told me that. If we’re going to keep it 100, keep it 100. Don’t do 98, don’t do 96…You’re on this app preaching about being real and I felt you haven’t been being real with me.”

When the LA native called Phillips out for bringing their personal issues online, she replied, “I was wrong for that but it’s all good.”

“I’m mad at myself for bringing this to this app. You’ve been my friend for 10 years, you know what gets under my skin,” she said.

In late February, K. Michelle announced that she and Cole hashed out whatever differences they had and even hinted at a joint EP. “So last night on clubhouse was a great moment for the culture,” she tweeted. “Me and @KeyshiaCole squashed any little misunderstandings we had like adults and sang songs together all night. Y’all might even see a joint EP.”

Though they toured together in 2013, the issues between the R&B singers played out over the past few years with subtle shade on social media and in interviews.

Phillips and stylist and former LHH cast member Zellswag accused K. Michelle of being obsessed with Cole during an appearance on Fox Soul’s One on One With Keyshia Cole. During their appearance on the show, Zell said that K. Michelle used the “same type of stylist” and released the “same type of music” as Cole. Phillips said that K. Michelle tried to get on her good side once the singer discovered how close she was to Cole.

Still, that didn’t keep them from addressing things and showing growth.

What do you think about Phillips being upset that the two women moved on from the pettiness and that she shared those grievances over social media?