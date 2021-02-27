MadameNoire Featured Video

Need some new beauty products?

Okay, so chances are, your bathroom cabinet is silently screaming “NO!” at the idea as conditioners and skin products overflow on your floor. But you can never have too many high-quality products: rich in color, scent, and as an added bonus, good for the planet. Check out a few of our favorite recent launches in the hair, makeup, and skin aisles from February that we had to get our hands on — and you will want to as well.

Want to take pampering yourself to the next level? Do so with the help of Caress’s Shea butter and brown sugar body wash. The wash has 2-in-1 benefits, gently exfoliating while also providing rich nourishment. Feel good and smell even better after bathtime with the help of this very affordable wash, now available at Target and Walmart.

The BioBlender by EcoTools is the very first 100 percent biodegradable makeup sponge. Made up of five “biobased” and vegan ingredients, help your favorite foundation go on flawlessly while also helping save the planet. Double the benefit for quite the price. Kudos to EcoTools, who through the packaging alone were able to achieve an 88 percent plastic reduction.

Pear Nova is known for their rich shades, and the recent launches of their longwearing nail lacquers keeps with that tradition. The muted pink of the “Still Life” shade impressed us around the Valentine’s Day holiday. Get the vegan, nontoxic (and cruelty-free) polishes in both classic lacquers as well as gel.

Take it back to the early aughts when classic glosses were in every purse, keeping lips extra shiny and hydrated. CoverGirl’s latest launch, the Clean Fresh lip tint keeps your lips moisturized thanks to sweet almond oil and coconut oil, but doesn’t leave them feeling sticky. Top it all off with a light color courtesy of one of the six new shades. An honorable mention in recent CoverGirl launches is the Outlast All-Day New Neutrals lip color. It comes in seven neutral shades and wears for up to 24 hours without bleeding, feathering or caking.

New Black-owned beauty brand alert! Recently launched Aari & Co. has nourishing products for the skin and hair. One of their standouts is the Herbal Hair Oil, a blend of organic oils including olive, coconut, hemp, grapeseed, and special herbs. It promotes healthy scalp and strengthens hair that’s dry and could use some TLC. This gem can be found on Aari & Co.’s site.

For those of us making less trips to the nail salon these days, you can never have too many chic colors in your case at home to paint your talons. Nails Inc. is hooking you up with bright shades with clean ingredients. Check out their Plant Power polishes, which are 73 percent plant-based. Gentle on the nails but not holding back on the brightness, it’s a win. And how adorable is the recyclable wooden cap? Get them at NailsInc.com and Sephora.com.

Makeup artist Danessa Myricks’ popular line is becoming more accessible, as Danessa Myricks Beauty made its official launch at a major retailer this month. Released on Feb. 26 at Sephora with over 100 products, the high-performing collection is a must-buy, especially the Colorfix creams. They can be worn on the cheeks, eyes, and lips in matte, glaze, neons, nudes and more.