MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelly Rowland gave birth to her second son, Noah Jon Weatherspoon, less than a month ago on January 21, 2021. Three weeks later, the singer celebrated her 40th birthday. Rowland shot part of the video for the new single “Black Magic” and included both of her sons, 6-year-old Titan and new baby Noah in the footage.

Recently, in an interview with Extra, Rowland said the song itself is like life. Describing it, she said, “just more celebratory, you know what I mean, with the horns, and… I always say, just feels so alive, like there’s a pulse to it, which is what I love.”

So the decision to include her sons felt like a natural fit.

“It just felt right. And I wasn’t going to have the boys in there at first, but I was just like, no, they’re part of my Black magic, like, they are Black magic, you know what I mean? They’re Black boy joy, they’re Black boy magic. They have to be a part of this, period. So, um, yeah, I got them dressed really quick, and we shot it right outside my door.”

You can check out “Black Magic” below.

Speaking about the new addition to the family, Rowland said, “He’s so awesome… I’m just getting all of my little cuddles and kisses in where I can… He’s a healthy baby. He is very alert. He’s already lifting the head up. He came on the 21st, which I thought was so weird, because it was the 21st day in the 21st year in the 21st century. We were blown away — me and his dad were so blown away by that. He literally chose the day. My water broke in Titan’s bed… [Titan] called, ‘Mommy, Mommy,’ and I go there in the middle of the night, and next thing I know I was like, ‘You need to go get your dad.’”

According to Rowland, no one is more excited about Noah than his older brother Titan. In fact, Titan chose his younger brother’s name.

“He did choose Noah’s name. No one’s more excited about Noah than Titan… if Noah cries, if Noah whimpers, if Noah does anything, Titan’s like, ‘Noah, Noah.’ He’s such a great big brother. He’s been waiting for this moment, waiting!”