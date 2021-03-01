MadameNoire Featured Video

Many hair care experts will tell you that the foundation of long, beautiful hair is a healthy scalp because, in some ways, the scalp predicts hair health. Dermatologists will often use the analogy of the soil used to grow plants and other vegetation.

“Your scalp is like the soil of a farm. Poor soil will directly affect the well-being of the plants growing in it,” Dr. Sanusi Umar, medical director, and dermatologist at the Dr. U Hair & Skin Clinic in Manhattan Beach told Healthline. “Similarly, anything that would cause scalp inflammation can be harmful to the existence and well-being of hair.”

Unfortunately, when we embark upon a new healthy hair journey, scalp care is rarely made part of our latest and greatest routine. This is part of the motivation behind The Mane Choice’s new Metabolism collection. The brand seamlessly integrated scalp care into the offering, which has been formulated to “improve the integrity of the scalp and hair” in addition to restoring and enhancing “the appearance of damaged hair” by fortifying strands through a blend of invigorating ingredients.

The collection consists of six items — the Extra Healthy Shampoo, Extra Healthy Conditioner, Extra Healthy Warming Treatment Masque, Leave-In Recovery Cream, Enhancement Scalp Drops, Design Gel, and the Life in a Jar Nourishing Balm Oil. Today, we’ll be highlighting five stand-out products from the collection.

Extra Healthy Shampoo $14.99

Fortified with vitamins A,C, and E, the Extra Healthy Shampoo is designed to gently cleanse strands without stripping the hair of its natural oils. Its hydrating properties will make hair easier to detangle because strands won’t be dry and stiff after washing.