Optimal ceramides are essential for having healthy skin — it’s just a fact. As the fatty acids that naturally make up 50 percent of our skin’s outer layer, the crucial molecules have become a trendy ingredient in the skincare world in recent years. Hoping to add their unique additions to the scene, a new brand called Seiso JBeauty has developed its own way to strengthen our skin barriers, all with the help of their “cutting-edge ceramide technology.”

In terms of what makes their Pure Ceramide Concentrate ($155) and Ceramide Moisture Milk ($95) so different, the Japanese-inspired beauty brand has patented a formula that is “the world’s first koji-derived, human-identical ceramide — superior to other natural and synthetic versions which have a much shorter chain.” Basically, Seiso JBeauty claims that their technologically advanced, synthetic, ceramide-enriched products are better and more effective for the skin because the longer chained composition their ceramides have supposedly allowed them to easily penetrate one’s skin.

With the substantial price tag that comes with their innovation, after putting both products to the test over two weeks, I can say that my skin has enjoyed all the extra hydration. To be honest, the Ceramide Moisture Milk and the Pure Ceramide Concentrate have been really good additions to my routine. As far as the concentrate’s consistency, I wouldn’t liken it to a typical serum or a toner. The best thing I can compare it to is a “skin essence,” which speaks to the company’s Japanese beauty influence. Once my face is a bit damp after it’s been washed, I’ll put on the concentrate and pat it into my skin. After following up with the Moisture Milk — which I used as a light moisturizer both in the morning and at night — the duo left my face feeling “plump,” which is a word I’ve never intentionally used to describe my skin before. Because I would apply the moisturizer directly after the concentrate, I think the products combined gave me a “glass skin” effect which I really liked.

Overall, while I wouldn’t go as far as to say that Seiso JBeauty’s ceramide technology is any better than other ceramide-enriched products that I’ve tried before, at the end of the day, they have solidified ceramides as a staple ingredient to have in my skincare routine. Because of the uniqueness of the formulas and the dewiness of my complexion when using them, I think the duo is great to give your skin a nourishing and youthful glow.