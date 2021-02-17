MadameNoire Featured Video

The driver connected to the deadly hit-and-run accident that killed Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, 64, has turned himself in, TMZ reports.

The driver, a 70-year-old man named Charles Polevich, has been charged and arraigned on two felonies by the Nassau County Courts — leaving the scene of an incident involving the death of a person and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence.

Sources connected to law enforcement allege that Polevich hit Maraj with his 1992 Volvo at the intersection of Roslyn Rd. and Raff Ave. in Mineola, a small town on Long Island. Police say that following the collision, Polevich “exited his vehicle stood over the victim asked him if ‘he was ok,'” walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.” From there, officers say that the suspect drove home while “avoiding intersections” and then concealed “his vehicle in the detached garage at his residence.”

Bail for Polevich has been set at $250,000. He has also been required to surrender his passport and has been prohibited from traveling outside of New York.

As previously reported, Maraj was struck down on Friday evening while taking a walk around his Mineola neighborhood. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. At the time of the accident, officers stated that they did not have a substantial description of the suspect from witnesses. It is unclear if officers were able to track down Polevich on their own or if the suspect experienced a change of heart and simply turned himself in without prompting.

Nicki has yet to publicly comment on her father’s passing, which is completely understandable. We continue to send our condolences to her and her family. Losing a parent is always difficult, but to lose a parent during the early stages of motherhood has to be particularly traumatic.