At the end of last year, Sierra Gates shared that she and her boyfriend/ “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star BK Brasco were planning on spending the rest of their lives together.

He presented her with a diamond engagement ring and asked her to marry him. She said yes and it seemed that for all of their relationships hurdles, they were going to make it official and permanent.

But that’s not the way things panned out.

According to The Shade Room, the two have called off their engagement and even ended their relationship.

A source close to the couple told The Shade Room that Gates and Brasco called thing off just a week after Brasco popped the question.

The source shared that the mother of Brasco’s child was there for the engagement celebration and claimed that he never asked her to leave, even though she and Sierra don’t get along.

Apparently, her presence was an issue for Sierra. And though Brasco told Sierra that he asked his ex to leave—Sierra later learned that was not the truth.

Immediately, after the engagement, Sierra reportedly stayed in a hotel for five days.

Not only are the two no longer planning to get married, Sierra has reportedly moved on and is seeing a man named Eric Whitehead, owner of a luxury car business.

They are reportedly taking things slowly.