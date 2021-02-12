MadameNoire Featured Video

Any time you talk about a glow-up in the love and relationships department, someone is probably going to make reference to Ciara and Russell Wilson and the “Ciara prayer.” After a tumultuous split from her former fiancé and world-renowned f–k boy, Future, Ciara said a prayer, which eventually led her to the man of her dreams, Wilson. The power couple and their picture-perfect family are now prototypes for #relationshipgoals and #familygoals. But what do they think of the fact that people are still talking about that prayer all of these years later?

“It lets you know the feeling that people feel from you,” Ciara told GQ in a cover story for the publication’s Modern Lovers issue. “It speaks for the power of love.”

Prayer continues to be an intricate part of the couple’s life. It’s the first thing that they do each morning and it helps to set the tone for each day — days that they admit are usually very positive in nature.

“We’re just grateful that we get to spend time together every day,” Wilson said. “Every morning we wake up together it’s a blessing, and we get to smile from ear to ear and know that ‘You know what? Let’s go. Let’s go do this.’ ”

“I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl,” Ciara adds, “and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it’s exactly this.”

Despite their busy work schedules, the pair admit that in most instances, they spend every day together and when they have to be apart for work, there are boundaries they have set in place that keep them from being away from one another for too long.

“On an average day, we’re around each other pretty much the whole day,” Ciara says. “We have some fun rules that we created. What is it, like 10 days that we don’t wanna push past, babe? Ten days when we travel?”

“When we first met,” Wilson responds “it was 14 days.” After tying the knot in 2016, they reduced it to 10. “Then it was 10 days. And now it’s no more than seven or five. I don’t know, it may be really five days at this point.”

“We laugh about it,” Ciara says, “because I’m like, ‘Babe, how many days?’ ”

As for what it takes to have a winning marriage, Russell had this to say:

“People want to do it,” said the Seahawks quarterback, “but it takes a lot of responsibility to do it. Winning is a habit, you know? And nothing happens by accident.”

Some of the key components to winning at marriage are discipline and communication.

“I’m a quarterback, so I like talking,” Wilson said. “I like talking about plays. I like, ‘Hey, what do you think about this idea? This strategy?’ ‘Hey, what do you think about this for the kids?’ Ciara, she’s an entertainer. She runs the show. She is the show. So for both of us, we have our beautiful flow of dialogue, constantly. And that could be all the way from our kids to, you know, the next business decision that we’re doing, to where we want to take our next trip to, you know, ‘Hey, what do you think about making a donation here or there?’ ”

He went on to discuss the “discipline of marriage”

“This idea of the discipline of communication,” he said. “If I don’t communicate to my receiver, he doesn’t know what the play is. It’s like, ‘Uh, hey, what are we doing here?’ It’s probably more significant than that, even, but for us, for me and Ciara, communicating, it’s the same: ‘This week’s going to be a challenging week, babe, because I’ve got this responsibility. What about you? What do you have?’ And at the end of every week, we always go through a checklist of questions of, you know, ‘How’d I love you this week?’ ”

