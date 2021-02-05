MadameNoire Featured Video

DJ Spinderella, a.k.a Deidra Roper, is still speaking out in an effort to carve her name alongside the legacy of her groupmates Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa. According to the DJ, even though fans of the trio have been pining to see them reunite, especially after the recently premiered Salt-N-Pepa biopic on Lifetime, Spinderella said it’s going to take more than the fans’ desire for a reunion to get things back on track with the group.

“The relationship is over,” she told Billboard. When speaking on the possibility of the trio ever reuniting again, she continued, “The only way something like that would happen is if we get this business handled and that they offer an apology to me.”

If you recall, the group has had multiple falling outs. After the first in 2002, the trio didn’t come back together again until 2007. Then, after Spinderella was allegedly fired from the group in 2019, she was on the outs with the ladies. Speaking on how their conflicts were affecting their impact in the long run Spinderella said, “When you have a legacy, you want to make sure that [it] would outweigh this stuff.” Regarding whether it would be possible for them to join forces again in the future she added, “I’m not closed off to that, but I will be respected. I will be treated fairly… I will never be in a group that does not want to be with me.”

Spinderella has been speaking out a lot within recent weeks. The day before the Salt-N-Pepa biopic premiered, the DJ shared on her Instagram account that not being featured in the film, as well as being left out of its development and production process, was really “disempowering.” Giving more details on her side of the story, Spinderella also recently said that her “abusive” relationship with her former group mates had taken an immense emotional toll on her life.

In response, Pepa recently disputed Spinderella’s claims by telling the ladies of The Real that she and Salt did reach out to the DJ for her input on the movie. When it came to fans, Salt said, “As far as the public is concerned, I’m really happy about the people who know that they don’t know everything.” Continuing to emphasize that the fans shouldn’t believe everything they hear about the drama surrounding her, Pepa, and Spinderella, Salt added, “Perception is not reality.”

Even though the release of the Salt-N-Pepa biopic was celebrated by two of the group’s stars, since it aired, the film has just seemed to create even more bad blood for them with their former member, who is fighting to not be forgotten.