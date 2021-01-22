MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that there are some unresolved issues between the iconic rap group Salt-N-Pepa and their former DJ, Spinderella, Deidra Roper. These issues have been ongoing, so suffice it to say, we assumed that there was a chance she wouldn’t be featured prominently in the biopic airing on Lifetime tomorrow.

Spinderella is included in the movie but as Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) were executive producers on the project, she was not allowed to provide any creative input or insight into the ways in which she was cast or portrayed. And her perspective was not consulted in the overall story.

Naturally, she was not pleased about it.

On Instagram, Spinderella shared her thoughts:

“For those asking or wondering of my involvement in SnPs Lifetime special… Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives. Back when Salt n Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me. Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production—all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success. There’s nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman. It is for this reason, I will not be supporting the biopic. I do, however, want to offer a huge congratulations to the talented actresses that played us, including Monique Paul, who I wish would’ve been given an opportunity to share my true perspective with. In reflection, I’m grateful I’ve managed to uphold a 30-year career of truly empowering women with my gift, against all odds. This will continue in my work and in my service. The great news is, I’m in the final stages of writing my memoir, a personal journey navigating through life, relationships, and the industry that raised me. 30+ years is a lot of content, and I’m ready to share it. Thank you, as always, to my family, friends, and loyal followers of Team Spin. I’m forever grateful to all of you for your support and love throughout the years.”

For those who have not kept up with all that’s gone down between Salt N Pepa, it’s been quite a lot. Though Spinderella joined the group in 1987, as Salt N Pepa were still building the brand, they had their first falling out in 2002, when they parted ways. They reunited in 2007. Then, in 2019, Spinderella claimed she was kicked out of the group and would not be joining James and Denton on the New Kids on The Block tour.

Later, Spinderella sued the group citing “multiple breaches of contract, fraud and intentional misrepresentation.” She claims there were royalties she was never paid and her image was used on a 1999 album without her consent. She also claimed she never received fair compensation for her role in the VH1 “The Salt-N-Pepa Show.”

Later the tensions escalated even further with Spinderella filing a restraining order against her former group members.