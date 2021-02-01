MadameNoire Featured Video

The streets are saying that they want more Mary Cosby on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Apparently, Cosby shows up less and less as the season progresses. And that’s been a little irritating to fans who want to know what type of life she’s living—you know being married to her late grandmother’s former husband and all.

But even though Mary has not been a strong presence on the show, the questions and even accusations about her character continue to roll in.

A couple of months ago, we reported that audio had leaked of Cosby speaking to her congregation, calling them poor because they did not give her a birthday gift. With that story came allegations about how Cosby ran her church—particularly when it came to the money.

Several members of Cosby’s church were turned off by her unorthodox marriage. And they left the church then.

But for others, it was what happened after that left a bad taste in their mouths. And the complaints didn’t stay in the four walls of the church. According to Entertainment Tonight, entire Reddit threads made claims that Mary was running a cult. They believe she’s using the church tithes for her own personal finances—including plastic surgery and skin bleaching.

But during a recent interview, Mary shared that all of it is just nonsense.

“Clearly I’m not gonna get on national television, be a Housewife and be in a cult. Like, come on. I believe in my church. They’ve been saying that since my grandmother started at the church,” she says of the cult allegation. “There’s no cult. … My church members, they know those are false allegations. Those are ridiculous. It’s the people that are looking for fault.”

As for the claims that she steals from the church, Mary said, “”That’s so cruel. I feel like it’s so judgmental, because I am African American and a woman and I do have an eye for finer things in life.”

Mary claims her money doesn’t come from the church but from generational wealth and she and her husband own several businesses.

“But it’s not like I just have money coming out of the walls. These [designer] things that I have are collector pieces.”

After everything that’s happened in terms of the way she’s been perceived by the public, the rumors from the church and even her conflicts with other castmates, Mary is not sure she’ll be returning to the franchise next season.

She said, “”I don’t know if I’ll do this again. That’s a strong question, and I think I need a little harvesting. I think it’s premature. I mean, would they want me back?”